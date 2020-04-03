After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

If during this LOCKDOWN, you are worried about your INVESTMENT than your safety, then you definitely have not invested with the right developer. Picture this: A client who bought a Sujimoto apartment at N350 million, 7 months to completion, re-sold at N480 million after completion, cashing out N130 million naira returns on investment in less than 7 months!!!

If your investment doesn’t offer you immeasurable value mixed with peace of mind, then you definitely need to start rethinking your options as Sujimoto offers massive returns, impeccable quality and incredible finishing, private elevator, 2 Kohler kitchens with Bosch Appliances, Award-winning Zaha Hadid sanitary wares, and other premium features and facilities. Don’t wait until it’s too late! While keeping your family safe, one of the biggest safety measures is to also keep your investment safe. Start planning to invest in Sujimoto’s new project in BananaIsland which is going to be the tallest residential building, with 4 Bedroom, 4 Car parks, 2 BQs, approx. 600sqm, 1st building with an IMAX Standard Cinema for its residents, 1st to bring the Virtual

Golf experience into an interactive lobby, where you can play on over 2000 golf courses, Private Crèche for residents, and many more awesome and unique features!

Choose Sujimoto today because our quality is unrivaled, our speed of delivery is second to none and our prices are unbeatable for the quality we offer! Call Tony on 0818 325 5555 now for more information on what we have available.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content