Connect with us

Promotions

After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

Promotions

COVID-19: Opera provides Easy Access to Info on its Mobile Browsers for 120 million of Users in Africa

Promotions

Flour Mills of Nigeria steps up its Effort against COVID-19 by donating Food Supplies to Lagos

Promotions

Mike Adenuga Foundation is supporting the Fight against COVID-19 with a N1.5 Billion Donation to Lagos State

Promotions

AMVCA and its Contribution to the Nigerian Fashion Industry

Promotions

Check out the List of FirstBank Branches to remain Open Nationwide

Promotions

StarTimes makes Learning at Home fun for Kids with Educational TV Programme 

Promotions

COVID-19 - Honeywell supports Low-Income Families

Music Nollywood Promotions

AMVCA 2020: Celebrating the Unique Relationship between African Film & Music

Promotions

Hypo Bleach slashes Price to Promote Good Hygiene & Safer Environment against COVID-19

Promotions

After COVID-19, Are You Uncertain about the Future of Your Investment? Sujimoto has got You Covered

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If during this LOCKDOWN, you are worried about your INVESTMENT than your safety, then you definitely have not invested with the right developer. Picture this: A client who bought a Sujimoto apartment at N350 million, 7 months to completion, re-sold at N480 million after completion, cashing out N130 million naira returns on investment in less than 7 months!!!

If your investment doesn’t offer you immeasurable value mixed with peace of mind, then you definitely need to start rethinking your options as Sujimoto offers massive returns, impeccable quality and incredible finishing, private elevator, 2 Kohler kitchens with Bosch Appliances, Award-winning Zaha Hadid sanitary wares, and other premium features and facilities. Don’t wait until it’s too late! While keeping your family safe, one of the biggest safety measures is to also keep your investment safe. Start planning to invest in Sujimoto’s new project in BananaIsland which is going to be the tallest residential building, with 4 Bedroom, 4 Car parks, 2 BQs, approx. 600sqm, 1st building with an IMAX Standard Cinema for its residents, 1st to bring the Virtual
Golf experience into an interactive lobby, where you can play on over 2000 golf courses, Private Crèche for residents, and many more awesome and unique features!

Choose Sujimoto today because our quality is unrivaled, our speed of delivery is second to none and our prices are unbeatable for the quality we offer! Call Tony on 0818 325 5555 now for more information on what we have available.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chidinma Eke: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

#BeInspired – These Social Impact Initiatives Are Positively Touching the Lives of Everyday Nigerians

African Leaders Are Taking Positive Steps Towards Flattening the Covid19 Curve

Farida Yahya: Your Mental Health May Be Affecting Your Business

#BellaNaijaWCW Dr. Cassandra Akinde of The Neo Child Initiative is the Humanitarian Contributing to Overall Development of Kids in Nigeria

Advertisement
css.php