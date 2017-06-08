How to Get Away with Murder’s Liza Weil & Charlie Weber are Dating!



If you sensed some attraction between Liza Weil and Charlie Weber on ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, you are right!

It turns out the co-stars have developed a special romance off screen.

A rep for Charlie confirms to PEOPLE that the Hollywood pair have been dating out of the spotlight since last summer.

Earlier this week, Charlie and Liza grabbed the attention of fans when they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles.

The proud members of TGIT (Thank God It’s Thursday) grew closer after their respective divorces in 2016. Last April, Liza ended her marriage to Scandal’s Paul Adelstein after nine years of marriage.

As for Charlie, he filed for divorce from his wife back in March 2016 after 9 months of marriage.

While the pair isn’t one to flaunt their romance on red carpets or social media, fans may remember their steamy sex scene on How To Get Away With Murder back during season 3.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lizaweil, @charlieweber