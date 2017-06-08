Blackish star Yara Shahidi is a High School Graduate heading to Harvard

Empowering teen and star of hit TV show Blackish, Yara Shahidi, just graduated from high school.
The mixed race beauty took to her Instagram to share a personal message acknowledging her success as well as her struggles as both a junior and senior in high school.
One large supportive family, like minded peers, three seasons of a comedy, 1 1/2 years of no heat on my hair, many life changing books, quite a few lessons learned from @afshineee and @chocolatemommyluv , many great adventures, a handful of all-nighters finishing essays, getting frustrated while doing derivatives, falling in love with James Baldwin, (more breakdowns than I'd like to admit), followed by even more growth, a daunting college process, a few panic attacks, with even more blissful moments, a spin off, and a final APUSH project later…. I'm here ⚡️Thank you to everyone who's created the beautiful memories/opportunities/and adventures that've gotten me to this moment ⚡️
The young star who is set to attend Harvard next year, with a college recommendation letter from the former first lady of the United States,
Michelle Obama, couldn’t be more enthusiastic about her future both as a movie star and a college student.
Congratulations Yara!
Photo Credit: Instagram/@Yarashahidi
well done!