Blackish star Yara Shahidi is a High School Graduate heading to Harvard

Empowering teen and star of hit TV show Blackish, Yara Shahidi, just graduated from high school.

The mixed race beauty took to her Instagram to share a personal message acknowledging her success as well as her struggles as both a junior and senior in high school.

The young star who is set to attend Harvard next year, with a college recommendation letter from the former first lady of the United States,
Michelle Obama, couldn’t be more enthusiastic about her future both as a movie star and a college student.

Congratulations Yara!

