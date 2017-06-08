Must Watch Trailer! Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gregory Ojefua & More Star in Yvonne Enakhena’s New Film “Trace”

Nollywood actress and producer, Yvonne Enakhena, has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie ‘Trace’. The movie stars a wholesome number of the industry’s names including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, David Jones David, Gregory Ojefua, among others.

The trailer gives viewers an idea of what to expect in the movie; showing a couple of suspense-filled scenes – the opening scene shows Blossom Chukwujekwu and Yvonne Enakhena in a rather romantic mood, where Blossom has prepared a surprise breakfast for her as they talk about their anniversary gift to each other.

However, on opening the gifts, both are met with a dilemma that would haunt them and pose a sizable threat to their lives, not only as a couple but also as individuals.

Other scenes in the trailer show actress Bayray Mcwinzu who appears to be stunned at an unidentified realization, prompting her to yell “Chale!”

The trailer reveals the element of thriller, betrayal, and mystery – ultimately making the upcoming movie a must-watch.

Watch

