Watch Dammy Krane Dancing and Smiling Following his Release on Bail

Nigerian pop star, Dammy Krane is seen for the first time on social media, dancing and smiling since he was released on bail following allegations of Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud, and Identity Theft.

He is expected to face a court hearing June 23 for the several allegations.

The video posted by his colleague CashWale on Instagram hinted that he may be working on new music.

“It Is Always Better Dealing With Good People Than Having To Fight Tooth And Nail With Those That Don’t Care To Help #BackAndBetter @dammykraneofficial@iamkelvinboj Wait For It 🔥🔥🔥Something Big Coming #GodGood 🙏🙏,” CashWale wrote.

Watch the video below:

