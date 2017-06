Alter Plate Records head huncho Harrysong who just recently welcomed a set of twins with his girlfriend revealed in a new interview with Datjoblessboi TV that he has not seen the kids since their birth because of his busy schedule. The “Samankwe” crooner explained that the children and their mother are still in LA and have not arrived the country yet but the mum has been sending him photos of the kids.

