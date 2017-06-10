Ice Cube cautions Bill Maher on His use of the N-Word | WATCH

Talk show host Bill Maher was in the news last week for all the wrong reasons as he referred to Republican Senator Ben Sasse as “house [n-word]” during last week’s episode of “Real Time“. He has however apologized on last Friday’s episode of the show saying:

I did a bad thing. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t said in malice, if it brought back pain to people. That’s why I apologize freely and I reiterate it tonight.

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Ice Cube was one of the guests on the show and he had some choice words for Maher.

Watch Ice Cube’s reaction below:

Oh yeah, Ice Cube gave @billmaher the talk he needed to hear pic.twitter.com/i7jYbCtm5P — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) June 10, 2017

CNN Political Commentator, Symone D. Sanders who was also on the show chipped in her own opinion:

Yeah @billmaher did just say “The point has been made” to Ice Cube. No, Bill, just sit quietly and listen to Cube and @SymoneDSanders pic.twitter.com/EFzDDX5ZZE — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) June 10, 2017

Video Credit: Twitter – @tommyxtopher