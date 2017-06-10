BellaNaija

Ice Cube cautions Bill Maher on His use of the N-Word | WATCH

Talk show host Bill Maher was in the news last week for all the wrong reasons as he referred to Republican Senator Ben Sasse as “house [n-word]” during last week’s episode of “Real Time“. He has however apologized on last Friday’s episode of the show saying:

I did a bad thing. It doesn’t matter that it wasn’t said in malice, if it brought back pain to people. That’s why I apologize freely and I reiterate it tonight.

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Ice Cube was one of the guests on the show and he had some choice words for Maher.

Watch Ice Cube’s reaction below:

CNN Political Commentator, Symone D. Sanders who was also on the show chipped in her own opinion:

  • Andrew June 10, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Word up Ice Cube!. Really respect what you said!. And to the sister that seconded your opinion.

    Love this! 0 Reply
