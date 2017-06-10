“I do not want to get married because everyone is doing it” – Tee-Y Mix

In an interview with Saturday Punch, ace music producer Tee-Y Mix discussed his plans of settling down.

He said he will get married at the right time.

“We live in a society where people put a lot of pressure on you when you are not married. I do not want to get married because everyone is doing it; I have to be convinced that I have met the right person,” he said.

Talking about his music career, the producer who has been awarded Producer of the Year twice at The Headies discussed why he’s been taking it slow lately in the music industry, saying he was trying to build his own artists and record label.

“I am part of the pioneers of the new sound that the people are enjoying now and I like the fact that there are a lot of younger people coming up because it adds flavour to the industry. I just have a different priority now and I want to give back to the society as opposed to chasing the popular guys,” he said.

Photo Credit: Tee-Y Mix