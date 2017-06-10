Meg Otanwa Supports the Liberated People Campaign for the African Girl Child

AMVCA 2017 Best Actress winner Meg Otanwa supports Nigerian-American Hollywood star Gbenga Akinnagbe on the Liberated People campaign. The actress who is an advocate for the African girl child, is lending her voice in support of women’s health and well-being through the Liberated People movement.

Gbenga Akinnagbe is most known and loved for his role as Chris Partlow in the HBO series THE WIRE. He is also the founder of Liberated People.

Liberated People, a lifestyle brand founded by Gbenga Akinnagbe, helps to create change in the world. Starting with one t-shirt on the backs of many, it aims to spread a movement fueled by humanity…one t-shirt at a time. For more information, visit www.weareliberated.com.