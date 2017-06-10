BellaNaija

New Music: Ijaya – Onome

New Music: Ijaya - Onome

After the release of his song “Sunshine”, talented Nigerian singer Ijaya debuts a brand new single titled “Onome“, produced by Blaisebeatz.

  • GB June 10, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I hope that these new acts could invest their energy and time into writing meaningful music. Coming out with nonsense wont take u anywhere.Think about it. If 2face had come out with meaningless music instead of his African Queen,will he be where he is today? U really need to think before u release music.Especially you,the upcoming artistes.

