Watch Mr Eazi & Dotman’s BBC 1Xtra Freestyle | BN TV

As Mr Eazi and Dotman commence their highly anticipated “Detty World Tour“, they were welcomed by BBC 1Xtra as they landed UK and they gave a sneak peek of their soon to be released single, “XO Factor“.
Hit Play below:
Inspired!
10.06.2017 at By BN TV Leave a Comment
As Mr Eazi and Dotman commence their highly anticipated “Detty World Tour“, they were welcomed by BBC 1Xtra as they landed UK and they gave a sneak peek of their soon to be released single, “XO Factor“.
Hit Play below:
The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!