Watch Mr Eazi & Dotman’s BBC 1Xtra Freestyle | BN TV

10.06.2017

As Mr Eazi and Dotman commence their highly anticipated “Detty World Tour“, they were welcomed by BBC 1Xtra as they landed UK and they gave a sneak peek of their soon to be released single, “XO Factor“.

