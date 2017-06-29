Issa Rae is Back! Watch the Official Trailer for #InsecureHBO Season 2

Insecure is back, and guess what? Issa Rae is still a mess!
In the new trailer, she’s figuring out her way through the wreckage of her breakup with Lawrence, while Molly discovers she’s being paid less than her colleague who is Caucasian.
Watch
Inspired!
29.06.2017
