New Music: Jesse Jagz x Vector – Shook Ones (Freestyle)

Lyrical titans Jesse Jagz and Vector combine to devastating effect on this freestyle titled “Shook Ones“. Both rappers brought their A-game on this Swaps produced track.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
28.06.2017 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Lyrical titans Jesse Jagz and Vector combine to devastating effect on this freestyle titled “Shook Ones“. Both rappers brought their A-game on this Swaps produced track.
Listen and Download below:
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline