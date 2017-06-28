BellaNaija

New Music: Jesse Jagz x Vector – Shook Ones (Freestyle)

Lyrical titans Jesse Jagz and Vector combine to devastating effect on this freestyle  titled “Shook Ones“. Both rappers brought their A-game on this Swaps produced track.

