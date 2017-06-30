Man dies 2 Weeks after Accident Involving Venus Williams’ Vehicle

Tennis star Venus Williams was involved in an accident on June 9 in front of the BallenIsles Country Club.

Her car was said to have darted into an intersection and another vehicle hit her car.

Venus told investigators that she entered the six-lane intersection on a green light but she got stopped midpoint by traffic and didn’t see the other car before she crossed their lane.

The occupants of the other car were a couple, and the accident led to the death of the 78-year old husband Jerome Barson, who was sitting in the passenger side.

The deceased, who was left with a fractured spine and numerous internal injuries after the incident, died on June 22. His wife Linda, suffered several fractures to her right arm and hand .

According to ESPN, Michael Steinger, an attorney representing the family of the deceased filed the lawsuit Friday in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, seeking unspecified damages.

The family of the deceased however, is also asking to the police to release the videos of the camera around the incident area so they can use as evidence against the tennis star.

Police say there was no evidence Williams was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or that she was distracted by an electronic device.

An ABC legal expert mentioned that it would be rare for Venus to face a criminal charge for the automobile accident as there were no evidence of reckless or wanton conduct.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @venuswilliams