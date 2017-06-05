Marobuk Releases Debut Collection ‘Royalty’ featuring Actress Tana Adelana & #BBNaija’s Debie Rise

Rule your domain in style as promising Nigerian designer Marobuk debut its fashion line with its first collection titled ‘Royalty’. Marobuk showcases the natural quality of women who have a penchant for style that highlights class and finesse on a whole new level.

Each dress is tailored to detailed perfection and structured to give a glimpse of what the sophisticated woman is all about. Nollywood actress Tana Adelana and Ex Big Brother Naija housemate Debie Rise rocked the pieces from the collection gracefully flaunting their curvaceous figures and fierce poses.

The statement-making collection features uber-chic lace fabrics, gorgeous satin and detailing that are both timeless and unique thus strengthen the tradition of regal quality. According to the designer Chidiebere Ekwunife,

The collection is proposed as a delightful visual tale about the poise and beauty of the royal women of Nigeria. And this collection is definitely going to be a favourite with most women.

Marobuk is ready to offer the world luxury, style and elegance!

Credits

Designer: Marobuk | @marobuk

Models: Tana Delana | @tanadelana, Debie Rise | @debie_rise

Photography: Ayo Alasi | @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

Makeup: Makeup by Ashabee | @makeupbyashabee

Hair: Bolaji Oduja | @bjayblaq

Shoes: Shopping Concierge | @addienaconcierge, Addeina | @addiena_1

Stylist: Etti Designs | @ettidesigns