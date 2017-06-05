AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture

Designer Oma Couture showcased her recent collection for Day 1 of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017.
Oma Couture played with prints and tulle fabrics for her showcase.
Check it out!
Photo Credit: Africa Fashion Week
Inspired!
