BellaNaija

Inspired!

#AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture

05.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Designer Oma Couture showcased her recent collection for Day 1 of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017.

Oma Couture played with prints and tulle fabrics for her showcase.

Check it out!
#AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture #AFWN17 | Africa Fashion Week Nigeria Day 1: Oma Couture Designer Mmakamba showcased her recent collection for Day 1 of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017. From the fringe to the low neckline pieces, Mmakamba definitely has a lot to offer the contemporary woman.

Photo Credit: Africa Fashion Week 

css.php
MENU BellaNaija