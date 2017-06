Designer Marobuk showcased his recent collection for Day 1 of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2017.

The designer who just recently debuted his lookbook which features Tana Adelana and Debie-Rise showcased uber-chic lace fabrics, satin and detailing that are both timeless and unique.

The former #BBNaija housemate also walked the red carpet

Photo Credit: Africa Fashion Week Nigeria