It’s Here! Marvel releases Teaser Poster & Synopsis for ‘Black Panther’

Are you a Marvel fan? Then you’ll be excited to know that the teaser poster for Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman has been released.

The film’s official teaser trailer will be released later today (June 9).

The official synopsis for Black Panther has also been revealed.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa (Boseman) who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Chadwick stars alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

The film, directed by Ryan Coogler, hits theaters February 16, 2018.