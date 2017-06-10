DJ Khaled unveils Star-Studded Album Tracklist for “Grateful”

DJ Khaled had revealed the tracklist to his “Grateful” album and he is definitely going hard on this one with all the music heavyweights cooped up on the 23-track project. The album features Beyonce, Jay Z, Drake, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Rick Ross, Quavo, Future, Gucci Mane, Bryson Tiller, Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris, Lil Wayne, Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz and a host of others. “Grateful” is scheduled for release on the 23 of June also credits DJ Khaled’s son, Asahd as the executive producer.

View the tracklist below: