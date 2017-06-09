Sophia Momodu launches YouTube Channel with a MUST WATCH Video

At the beginning of the year, Sophia Momodu promised us new projects and she is delivering on that promise with the launch of her YouTube Channel.

The mother of superstar musician Davido‘s daughter Imade Adeleke is ready to step into the spotlight as she celebrates her birthday today.

In her words,

Happy Birthday to Me. It’s my birthday & I’m starting this new chapter by launching my YouTube Channel & sharing a part of my life you guys. I’m excited! Clink the like in the bio & Subscribe, Like & Comment.😘❤️

Watch the Trailer here on BN TV.



Photo Credit: Instagram – @iam_belladonna