Sophia Momodu launches YouTube Channel with a MUST WATCH Video

09.06.2017 at By 4 Comments

At the beginning of the year, Sophia Momodu promised us new projects and she is delivering on that promise with the launch of her YouTube Channel.
The mother of superstar musician Davido‘s daughter Imade Adeleke is ready to step into the spotlight as she celebrates her birthday today.

In her words,

Happy Birthday to Me. It’s my birthday & I’m starting this new chapter by launching my YouTube Channel & sharing a part of my life you guys. I’m excited! Clink the like in the bio & Subscribe, Like & Comment.😘❤️

Watch the Trailer here on BN TV.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iam_belladonna

4 Comments on Sophia Momodu launches YouTube Channel with a MUST WATCH Video
  • Fbi blood June 9, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    It does not make sense

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • KITTY June 9, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    HUH? I WAS WAITING FOR SOMETHING TO HAPPEN

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • June June 9, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Boiling water for tea needed to serve to BN commentators 😆! I’ll be back. I need to buy peak milk.🕺🏾

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • dinma June 9, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    did she rent the car?

    Love this! 0 Reply
