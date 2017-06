Nigerian superstar Davido is having a whirlwind 2017 and the wave doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon. The singer revealed today via his Twitter account that an international collaboration with American hip hop star Young Thug and hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd. This follows up on his feature on Wale‘s “Fine Girl” alongside Olamide, his “My Story” collaboration with Popcaan and even R Kelly recording a remix to his global hit track “IF“

