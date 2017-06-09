Stars of #IsokenTheMovie All Set For the Highly Anticipated Premiere in Lagos | Sunday, June 11

The highly anticipated movie Isoken, will premiere in Lagos on Sunday, 11th June.

The Jade Osiberu film is proudly supported by Amstel Malta, makers of low sugar malt drink.

Isoken, which was financed by the Bank Of Industry, first premiered at the Cineworld Cinema, Leicester Square in London to a sold out audience and only screened to select media and cinema exhibitors in Nigeria.

The writer and director, Jade Osiberu and a host of other celebrities and industry veterans will join the stars, Dakore Egbuson Akande, Funke Akindele Bello, Lydia Forson, and Patrick Doyle at the premiere.

This event is strictly by invitation and also supported by Virgin Atlantic and premium champagne brand, Moet and Chandon.

Isoken is set for release in cinemas nationwide on June 16th, 2017.