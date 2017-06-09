The Jason Porshe Shopping S/S17 Collection Party was Lit! See Photos of Mai Atafo, Denrele Edun, Beverly Osu, DNA Twins & More

Nigerian designer Jason Porshe celebrated his new retail market milestone by throwing a shopping party for guests, clients, celebrities, press & industry colleagues in Lekki, Lagos as he unveiled his new collection.

The collection included tees, sweat shirts, bomber jackets, shift dresses, jump suits, jackets, tunics, blazers, suits and of course tuxedos.

The guests were the likes of Mai Atafo, Adebayo Oke Lawal, Ric Hassani, Moashy Styling, Efe Tommy, Denrele Edun, Beverly Osu, DNA Twins, Temitayo Nathan, Lehlah Cadne, Jon Ogah, Joungerald, Ogagus & more.

Guests were entertained & drank celebrity favourite Luc Belaire Bubbly a new Rose champagne from France & Also amazing meals by Chef Daniel Olulorin.

