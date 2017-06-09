Oaken Event presents Atinuda 2: All You Need to Know about the 5-Star Event Conference

Creativity, that is what “`Atinu´da´” represents; something born within the bounds of creativity. Birthed by the Founder of Oaken Event, Ayiri Oladunmoye, this notable event has been designed to celebrate creativity and uniqueness with the aim of emphasising its importance as an essential tool required for increased growth and development in the events industry in Nigeria.

The goal is to create a platform that allows growth and development to take place. One that identifies, creates and drives excellence.`Atinu´da´will help in building and shaping young entrepreneurs who make the decision to pursue this path. Their vision is to contribute to building a greater and better Nigeria.

The maiden edition of `Atinu´da´ successfully held in June 2016 and witnessed in attendance three seasoned Internationally acclaimed speakers, events producers, designers and lifestyle experts: Diann Valentine, Christina Holt and Seyi Olusanya.

The second edition of `Atinu´da´ is slated for the 15th of June 2017. In attendance at the conference is a line up of exciting international and resident speakers to make this event truly worthwhile;

Preston Bailey who is globally celebrated for his unique ability to transform ordinary spaces into lush, theatrical environments. Marcy Blum an American author, event planner and owner of Marcy Blum Associates and Elizabeth Solaru the founder of Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium who is recognised as one of the best wedding cake companies in the world. Mai Atafo an accomplished and leading bespoke fashion designer and Osayi Alile, an accomplished and leading sustainability expert and speaker. Abas Idaresit. CEO Wild Fusion, he is a leading communications and brand strategist in Africa. Adebola Williams, CEO of Red Media Africa & Statecraft Inc. Lillian Olubi, Co- Founder of Primera Africa Finance Group.

The Atelier will hold on the 15th of June 2017 at 8.00am at The Landmark Events center, Water Corporation Road, Oniru Victoria Island, Lagos. A workshop designed to evoke collective expertise with influential leaders in the events, business, media and lifestyle industry.

The Dinner is an evening of fine dining in an atmosphere that is stimulating and comfortable for all our creative partners. It is scheduled to hold on the evening of the 16th of June at 6.00pm.

For more updates on `Atinu´da´, click here.

Check out the gorgeous speakers.

Credit

Makeup: Bimpe Onakoya | @Bimpeonakoya

Lead Stylist: Zubby Definition | @Zubbydefinitions

Assistant Stylist: Anita of Soul of Urban People Style Ltd

Atinuda Director: Ayiri Oladunmoye CEO @oakenevent

Coral Beads: Zubby Definition | @Zubbydefinition

Aso-oke: BIMMS24| @Bimmms24

Photography: TY Bello | @Tybello

Production Company: Oaken Event @oakenevent | Atinuda Team @atinuda_

Hairstylist 1: Zubby Definition | @Zubbydefinitions

Hairstylist 2: Daboiku Shesan Nuel | @shesannuel_