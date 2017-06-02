2Baba Thrills Fans as they Enjoy the European Champions League at the Campari Dare to Mix Activation in Owerri

Fans of football in Owerri, Imo State were treated to a unique footballing experience all thanks to Campari. The premium international drink added colour to the viewing experience of followers of the European Champions League with its on-going campaign themed as “Campari Dare to Mix Activation”.

Campari hosted consumers and lovers of the round leather game in viewing the Real Madrid versus Juventus Champions League final match at the Concorde Avenue in Owerri. The “Campari Dare to Mix” campaign gave everyone in attendance the opportunity to watch the Champions league final match while enjoying a cocktail mix of Campari with any other favourite drink.

At the end of the match, multiple award winning music artiste and Campari brand ambassador Tuface Idibia and Kelly Handsome both performed much to the delight of everyone present. Consumers were also afforded the opportunity of going home with fantastic prizes courtesy of Campari.

The Brand Ambassador, Campari, Tuface Idibia in his reaction stated that “as always am super excited teaming up with Campari to share a unique football and Campari experience with my fans. My fans all over including the ones in Owerri have shown acceptance and love especially to the ‘Campari Senator’ mix.”

The Brand Manager Campari, Rilwan Shofunde said “Campari is a premium drink with a rich heritage and it is renowned for being the base of some of the world’s most famous cocktails. We are extending the “Campari Dare to Mix” activation to different locations in celebration of our teeming consumers and to urge all new and existing consumers to share our signature mix, Campari Senator, a mix of Campari and beer.”

Campari encourages everyone to enjoy their drinks responsibly, celebrating life every day, everywhere.

