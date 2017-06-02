BellaNaija

2Baba Thrills Fans as they Enjoy the European Champions League at the Campari Dare to Mix Activation in Owerri

2 Baba, Rilwan Shofunde & Kelly Handsome with Management of Concorde

Fans of football in Owerri, Imo State were treated to a unique footballing experience all thanks to Campari. The premium international drink added colour to the viewing experience of followers of the European Champions League with its on-going campaign themed as “Campari Dare to Mix Activation”.

Campari hosted consumers and lovers of the round leather game in viewing the Real Madrid versus Juventus Champions League final match at the Concorde Avenue in Owerri. The “Campari Dare to Mix” campaign gave everyone in attendance the opportunity to watch the Champions league final match while enjoying a cocktail mix of Campari with any other favourite drink.

2Baba doing what he knows how to do best

At the end of the match, multiple award winning music artiste and Campari brand ambassador Tuface Idibia and Kelly Handsome both performed much to the delight of everyone present. Consumers were also afforded the opportunity of going home with fantastic prizes courtesy of Campari.

The Brand Ambassador, Campari, Tuface Idibia in his reaction stated that “as always am super excited teaming up with Campari to share a unique football and Campari experience with my fans. My fans all over including the ones in Owerri have shown acceptance and love especially to the ‘Campari Senator’ mix.”

2Baba congratulating Kodichi, winner of the Real Madrid jersey

The Brand Manager Campari, Rilwan Shofunde said “Campari is a premium drink with a rich heritage and it is renowned for being the base of some of the world’s most famous cocktails. We are extending the “Campari Dare to Mix” activation to different locations in celebration of our teeming consumers and to urge all new and existing consumers to share our signature mix, Campari Senator, a mix of Campari and beer.”

Campari encourages everyone to enjoy their drinks responsibly, celebrating life every day, everywhere.

2Baba & an excited fan in Owerri

2Baba calling out the winners during the draws

2Baba autographing the winner’s Juventus jersey

2Baba & his crew at Concorde VIP Lounge

Fans of Football & 2Baba

Kelly Handsome performing on stage

Campari consumers relishing the moments

L-R Lanre Onigbajo, On Trade Mgr Campari, winner of a case of CAMPARI Drink, Onyekachi and 2Baba

Rilwan Shofunde & 2Baba presenting Kodichi winner of the Real Madrid jersey

2Baba presenting the winner of the Pay TV decoder

Singer Kelly Handsome & 2 Baba on stage

3rd left Rilwan Shofunde, Brand Mgr Campari, Eke winner of Juventus jersey & 2Baba

