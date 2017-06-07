Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria

The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada.
Olaiya died last month following a cardiac arrest two months after giving birth. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday.
Her colleagues, friends and family were in attendance. See photos below:
Sad to say GOODBYE MOJ but know you left us and went ahead of us. It may perhaps take long before we meet again but you will always be in my heart then. Your voice and worst you do say is “Yomi I cannot repay you till eternity and you showed enough love and loyalty before and behind me. Your death pains me. I cried on that stage am sorry ok but it hurts. A o pade l’ese ………
Body arriving Lagos Airport:
Body arriving Lagos Airport:

BREAKING: Moji Olaiya's body arrives Muritala Mohammed Airport, Ikeja and was received by family and friends. Her colleagues and family made frantic efforts to ensure her body was returned home for a befitting burial. Rest In Peace Moji Olaiya
Photo Credit: Instagram – @GoldmyneTV
Life indeed is VANITY!!! May her soul continue to Rest In Peace. God be with her little one
So So So Sad.
May her soul rest in perfect peace.