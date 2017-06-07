BellaNaija

Moji Olaiya’s Remains Arrive Nigeria

Moji Olaiya

The remains of Nollywood actress Moji Olaiya has arrived Nigeria from Canada.

Olaiya died last month following a cardiac arrest two months after giving birth. A service of songs was held in her honour on Tuesday.

Her colleagues, friends and family were in attendance. See photos below:

Body arriving Lagos Airport:

Photo Credit: Instagram – @GoldmyneTV

  • Carphy June 7, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Life indeed is VANITY!!! May her soul continue to Rest In Peace. God be with her little one

  • Deleke June 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

    So So So Sad.

  • debby June 7, 2017 at 11:18 am

    May her soul rest in perfect peace.

