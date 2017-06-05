Monday Manicure: How to Fix Acrylic Nails and Create a Coffin Shape

As a girl or even a lover of manicure, it is always important to learn the little things that will help in your beautification process. Especially if it’s something that is not only time consuming but financially draining too.

For some people, fixing of the acrylic nail is a beauty necessity. Most women love the feeling they get from a fresh new manicure, which is long ( or short) and make your hands look really pretty.

While we understand that fixing the acrylic nail is one thing and shaping it right is another, BN Beauty will be giving you this 2 for 1 special on how to fix acrylic nails and also how to create a coffin shape.

For today, we would be taking you through what you will need to become your own nail technician.

What you will need:

Scissors

Artificial Nails

Acrylic Powder and Liquid

Buffer

Nail Polish

Hardener

Watch

Just like every other thing, practice makes perfect. With consistency and patience, you would become a pro. Remember knowledge is power.

