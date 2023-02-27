Spice Up Your Wardrobe With These DIY Outfit Hacks From Debbie Beeko

Connect with us

Ghanaian Fashion Stylist and Content Creator – Debbie Beeko – is super proficient at transforming simple fabrics into sleek outfits ranging from ruffled skirts of different lengths to evening dresses with just safety pins. Oh yes, her method requires no sewing.

Her secret tip is to begin with a structured base, wearing a well-fitted body shaper, she then proceeds to drape on her fabric in a simple manner that anyone can replicate. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite lessons from her, keep scrolling to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Debbie Beeko 🇬🇭 (@debbs_bjuku)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

