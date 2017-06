Nigerian afropop superstar Mr Eazi has resumed the UK leg of his Detty World Tour yesterday as he performed at Bristol alongside “Akube” crooner, Dotman. The singer took to his Instagram page this morning to share photos of the event as he and Dotman performed to the evidently thrilled audience:

See photos below:

Dotman also shared a video of his performance on his own Instagram page:

Blessings on Blessings! We just Starting #mywoman #dettyworldtour #Bristol A post shared by D O T M A N KURAJA (@dotmanofficial) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @mreazi/@dotmanofficial