Inspired!

New Music: D’Banj feat. Harrysong & Wande Coal – It’s Not A Lie

11.06.2017 at By 1 Comment

DB Records superstar And Nigerian singer, D’Banj finally premieres his highly anticipated single – ‘It’s Not A Lie’. The new tune features Alter Plate huncho Harrysong and Black Diamond frontliner– Wande Coal.

Get “It’s Not A Lie” here

  • June June 11, 2017 at 8:50 am

    It’s not a lie💃🏿🕺🏾! I started to dance! Nice song

    Love this! 0 Reply
