BellaNaija

Inspired!

New Music: Terry G Papo – Jaye Jaye

06.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

BellaNaija - New Music: Terry G Papo - Jaye Jaye

Street king, Terry G Papo returns with a brand new follow-up single titled “Jaye Jaye“, following up on his previous releases “Oba Crown” & “Omo Dada“.

Listen and Download below:


Download

css.php
MENU BellaNaija