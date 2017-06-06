New Music: Terry G Papo – Jaye Jaye

Street king, Terry G Papo returns with a brand new follow-up single titled “Jaye Jaye“, following up on his previous releases “Oba Crown” & “Omo Dada“.
Listen and Download below:
Inspired!
06.06.2017
