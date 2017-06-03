BellaNaija

New Music: Yemi Sax – IF (Sax Remix)

03.06.2017 at By 1 Comment

Off the new “Sax Therapy” album by Africa’s celebrated saxophonist, Yemi Sax comes this astounding masterpiece, the Jazz/Sax version to Davido’s chart-topping single “IF”.

  • mulikat June 3, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    nice 1 omg i like the beat of Jaz/sax,naija,my people confirm.

    Love this! 1 Reply
