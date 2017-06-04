New Car, New Birkin…a New Bling?! Toke Makinwa is Living the Baby Girl Life

Toke Makinwa is definitely living the life. The TV host and author recently bought herself a new ride, Range Rover Sport 2017.

The on air personality took to lnstagram to show off her ride.

TM isssssa Babygirl 💫💫💫 #babygirlforlife💋😉😘😍 A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

What else is new? TM posted a nice shot of herself sitting pretty with her new Hermes Birkin handbag and simply captioned: “God’s own baby.”

God's own baby ❤️❤️❤️ #TMglobal #TMtotheworld #everythinggoodwillcome #OnBecominginSA A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

When asked by her fans if she borrowed the bag since she said she couldn’t afford one, she replied saying it was a gift.

The media girl is certainly in a good place.

We have also noticed her bling. Should we be expecting great news soon?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@Tokemakinwa