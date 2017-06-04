New Car, New Birkin…a New Bling?! Toke Makinwa is Living the Baby Girl Life

Toke Makinwa is definitely living the life. The TV host and author recently bought herself a new ride, Range Rover Sport 2017.
The on air personality took to lnstagram to show off her ride.
What else is new? TM posted a nice shot of herself sitting pretty with her new Hermes Birkin handbag and simply captioned: “God’s own baby.”
When asked by her fans if she borrowed the bag since she said she couldn’t afford one, she replied saying it was a gift.
The media girl is certainly in a good place.
We have also noticed her bling. Should we be expecting great news soon?
Photo Credit: Instagram/@Tokemakinwa
I really don’t know this Naija Celeb, but I ask her this question. Why does she have to feed on publicity? Without that, she feels, she is nothing!.
Another deceit from Toke. I thought she was vlogging that she doesn’t have birking bag and even if she has the money, that it’s not her priority for now or ever will be.. If I had the money for birkin then, and I see Toke as my role model, that would’ve made me use the money for something else because my “role model” said so, only to find out weeks later that she bought the same bag…………..
What a wonderful woman.
Hero.
Icon.
Role Model.
Toke Makinwa is a god. KEEP RULING OVER US…WE ARE YOUR SLAVES.. .YOU WERE TO SHINE. HATERS GONNA HATE. ..🔥 🔥
@andrew SHE IS A CELEBRATED BEST SELLER AND ROLE MODEL TO EVERY WOMAN. IF YOU DONT KNOW HER,THEN YOU DONT KNOW YOUR SELF!!!!!!
Clearly, these materials and publicity validates her existence. Ride on girl.
But it’s her personal handle, she didn’t upload pictures n tag the blogs or online media! Me thinks, our online blogs and sites are equivalent to Americas paparazzi. There they dig up the dirt, form theories and report! Here we just allow the celebs do them on social medi, they pick., form theories and report! But I love TM as against TK! Do you baby girl…
Dammy Krane is in Kiri Kiri..
Just felt she should know..
Meaning what ? Is runs now a criminal offense ?
I find this really sad. And I know some people that’ll have some unkind things to say but the fact is that you Dan never do anything against the truth but for the truth. If this is Toke’s idea of real achievement, then she really is shallow. In the eyes of God she is worth less. That’s why they’ll have everything and still be miserable and unhappy. Because Christ is not in it. Hence the disturbing need for social media validation. She needs to encounter Jesus. We all do. Best of luck ma’am
@munachimso your comment is baseless same with people that liked your comments….ndi ara
Toke and this her ring sha!!!she finally got the attention she wanted.She’s been showcasing the ring for a while now,and nwa BN has helped her out.
It was the same people who put their clothes on the road for the donkey carrying Jesus and chanting hosanna in the highest that were shouting crucify him,crucify him a few days after.
#justsaying
Were we not talking about naija celebs and flaunting lately? It all looks nice but I´m going to be sensible and ask where the money for all this came from. The book sales, a higher pay, what?
Amaechi’s baby girl. Continue!
Please return that ‘CHermes’…
she’s been showing you guys a ring and you didn’t say anything why now?
Are these items gorgeous? Ohh absolutely. Will they guarantee happiness and peace of mind? I highly doubt it. People pls find what gives you peace and follow it.