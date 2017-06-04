BellaNaija

Nollywood Actress Chika Ike is Stylish in New Photos from the African Fashion Week

04.06.2017

Nollywood actress and Business woman Chika Ike looks stylish as she steps out for the African Fashion week in an outfit by Houseofkosagh, held at the National Theater in Lagos.

See photos

