BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty is up to something!
The actress is currently on set shooting a new film titled ‘Perfect Seduction‘ which is being produced by Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji for Lex Sparkles Production Ltd and being directed by Vincent D Anointed.
Gifty will be starring alongside veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi, Daniel K. Daniel, Ken Erics, Ngozi Ezeonu and a host of many others.
See behind the scene photos below
Photo Credit: Instagram | @perfectseductionthemovie
Which accent will she use now? Gifty Gifty! These pictures are too much for PR na..by the time the movie is out we for don know how it ends. A little mystery won’t do any harm.
You can already tell this is the normal nollywood “home video” kind of movie..smh. Gifty fits right in.
Gifty oniroh, like her dou,she’s a sendless girl.Maybe she will use ArabsenegaleseBiafran accent