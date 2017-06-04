BellaNaija

#BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos

04.06.2017 at By 3 Comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty is up to something!

The actress is currently on set shooting a new film titled ‘Perfect Seduction‘ which is being produced by Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji for Lex Sparkles Production Ltd and being directed by Vincent D Anointed.

Gifty will be starring alongside veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi, Daniel K. Daniel, Ken Erics, Ngozi Ezeonu and a host of many others.

See behind the scene photos below

Photo Credit: Instagram | @perfectseductionthemovie

  • shamazi June 4, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Which accent will she use now? Gifty Gifty! These pictures are too much for PR na..by the time the movie is out we for don know how it ends. A little mystery won’t do any harm.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • christian sister June 4, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    You can already tell this is the normal nollywood “home video” kind of movie..smh. Gifty fits right in.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • survivor June 4, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Gifty oniroh, like her dou,she’s a sendless girl.Maybe she will use ArabsenegaleseBiafran accent

    Love this! 1 Reply
