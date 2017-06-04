BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty is up to something!

The actress is currently on set shooting a new film titled ‘Perfect Seduction‘ which is being produced by Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji for Lex Sparkles Production Ltd and being directed by Vincent D Anointed.

Gifty will be starring alongside veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi, Daniel K. Daniel, Ken Erics, Ngozi Ezeonu and a host of many others.

See behind the scene photos below

Photo Credit: Instagram | @perfectseductionthemovie