Five Star Music appoints New Manager

Five Star Music have revealed the addition of a new artiste manager to their ranks as part of expansion plans. Revealing this on his Instagram page, Kcee announced that Chidozie Dike is the new manager and all Five Star Music related business would he handled by him henceforth. He wrote:

To my fans and clients, Five Star Music unveils new expansion and growth plans. As the label continues to grow, it is also important to grow our man power, skills and improve on our strategy and client relations. In view of this, the label has officially appointed a new manager.

Henceforth, all bookings and activities relating to Five star music should be directed to Mr Dike Chidozie @mrchidozie (+2348160056414)

Thank you,

Signed,

Management. #wegoparty#desire#romanticall#tender#fivestargeneral

Photo Credit: Instagram – @iam_kcee