Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie & more star in New movie ‘Ladies First’

Nollywood Director Daniel Ademinokan is set to release a blockbuster movie titled Ladies First.
The new movie which seems to be shot in the United States will be starring Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor,Ebube Nwagbor, Ini Edo, Rita Edochie and so many more Nollywood old faces.
It's another one coming your way soon. #LadiesFirst Directed by @dabishop007 Produced by @jesusbaby_4_life Starring @iniedo @poshesteb @comedyjedi @officialjohnfashanu #PeteEdochie #PatienceOzokwor @tracydanielz @treasuredanielz @chechecosmos @ritaedochie #OliviaWinston Cc @renose1 our able P.M. #Director #Producer #DanielAdeminokan #DaBishopChronicles #REDuser #CameraNerd
Photo Credit: Instagram/@dabishop007