BellaNaija

Inspired!

Ini Edo, Patience Ozokwor, Pete Edochie & more star in New movie ‘Ladies First’

05.06.2017 at By Leave a Comment

Nollywood Director Daniel Ademinokan is set to release a blockbuster movie titled Ladies First.

The new movie which seems to be shot in the United States will be starring Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor,Ebube Nwagbor, Ini Edo, Rita Edochie and so many more Nollywood old faces.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@dabishop007

css.php
MENU BellaNaija