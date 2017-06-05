Knitwear Brand BLOKE releases ‘Nobody Knows You’ Autumn Winter ’17 Collection

Faith Oluwajimi is the Creative Director and Head Designer of knitwear brand, BLOKE. Inspired by Nigerian city people and attitudes, environment, landscape and architecture, he has carved out a niche for his brand.

The brand’s SS17 Collection MASKED HOLES was a huge hit in both African and International Press. The brand was recently mentioned by Vogue Talents on Vogue Italia as No 34 out 200 Emerging brands changing Fashion Globally. The brand also got featured in Pansy Magazine.

The brand’s Autumn Winter ’17 collection called ‘Nobody Known You’ takes a look at young Nigerian youths, dealing with feelings of been overlooked or been treated as invisible. The designer also explains further of how the feeling of being overlooked affects human nature, which results in people trying to seek attention rather than just be comfortable and accepting of who they really are.

The new collection has been inspired by the designer’s personal experience of being treated differently in his life and also finding the strength and courage to be happy with who he is. The feel of the collection is represented by the fabric and knitwear feel and a heavy mix of dark and bold colours, like black, red and a much cleaner white. This mix of three strong colours and mixture of fabric and knitwear definitely shows the personal connection with the collection.

Credits

Brand: BLOKE | @bloke_ng

Photography: Kene Nwatu | @kenenwatu

Styling & Art Direction: Daniel Obasi | @iamdasidy

Models: Mannie Adesoyin | @mannie_be and Oluwafemi James | @oluwafemior