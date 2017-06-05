Orji Uzor Kalu: Expect Buhari before June 11

Former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from from the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) which he founded, has said that President Buhari’s health has improved considerably and Nigerians should expect him in the country by June 11, Vanguard reports.

He made this known in an interview at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos on Sunday.

“I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped at London to see Mr President, who is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him. I am disappointed with the statement coming from some Nigerians about the health of Mr President. The messages some Nigerians have been spreading in the social media is unhealthy. I am calling on Nigerians to have a change of heart. Being a President, does not mean, you cannot be sick, the hate messages are becoming too much . There must be good sense of tolerance among the ethic groups, we are all one,” Kalu said.