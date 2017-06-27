BellaNaija

New Sherrif in Town! Richard Mofe-Damijo dons Police Uniform for New Movie

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo is indeed Mr Do-It-All. The “Wedding Party” star shared a new photo of himself on set of a new movie “Crossroads recently wearing a police uniform. He wrote:

Making a living is a blessing, Doing what you love and making a living out of it is a greater blessing. My life as an actor has been a gift and a blessing and I pray for you today that your journey will lead you to blessings that are greater than you ever thought or imagined. Eid Mubarak. #crossroadsthemovie#rmdtheactor#tusholopa#chrisiheuwa

 

We’ll definitely be looking forward to this movie.

Photo Credit: Instagram – @mofedamijo

  • debb June 27, 2017 at 10:16 am

    toh..because na RMD, its now sherrif??
    Please it is Olopa, police man ………..

    Love this! 0 Reply
