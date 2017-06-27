Video Director Daps reflects on His BET Awards Experience Last Year

London-based Nigerian cinematographer Oladapo Fagbenle popularly known as Daps yesterday recounted an embarrassing moment he encountered at the BET Awards in 2016. The video director has shot visuals for tops acts like Migos, Iggy Azalea, Stormzy, Yung Thug, Sean Paul, Wizkid and Davido among others. He recalled being excited to attend his first BET Awards last year with Wizkid & fellow director Sesan only to be bounced at the entrance.

However, Daps has done well for himself within the space of a year and is now regarded as one of the best video directors in the game and also gained 2 nominations at the BET Awards this year.

See tweets below:

Lemme tell you a true story. Exactly one year ago, I went to the BET awards with @wizkidayo & @Sesan_Director… pic.twitter.com/s6yoQMSyJK — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Rushed to the Beverly Center to buy an outfit & everything. FRESH! We pulled up to the red carpet & the sun hit my beard… — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

I knew it was going to be a good day — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Long story short, I was denied entry – no pass for me. Shit was so embarrassing… I had to delete my snaps — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

And play it off like I had somewhere to be… — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Wiz & Ses felt bad & I trekked to the other side of the Staples center to call an Uber home — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

I sat in the Uber contemplating how I was gonna shit on everybody… grind mode activated — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Yesterday I was nominated for 2 BET awards with my people @Migos — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Didn’t win video of the year (congrats Beyoncé) or viewers choice award (congrats… Beyoncé), but it’s all good — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Shoutout to my guys for winning The Best Group award tho. What a difference one year makes — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

THE 🌊 IS UNLIMITED. AMEN — Flex God Daps (@FlexGodDaps) June 26, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter – @FlexGodDaps