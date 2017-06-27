BellaNaija

Video Director Daps reflects on His BET Awards Experience Last Year

27.06.2017

London-based Nigerian cinematographer Oladapo Fagbenle popularly known as Daps yesterday recounted an embarrassing moment he encountered at the BET Awards in 2016. The video director has shot visuals for tops acts like Migos, Iggy Azalea, Stormzy, Yung Thug, Sean Paul, Wizkid and Davido among others. He recalled being excited to attend his first BET Awards last year with Wizkid & fellow director Sesan only to be bounced at the entrance.

However, Daps has done well for himself within the space of a year and is now regarded as one of the best video directors in the game and also gained 2 nominations at the BET Awards this year.

