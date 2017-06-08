Ronaldo Stays Atop Forbes Richest Athletes List

Portugal and Real Madrid football star Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop winning!

Following his Champions League triumph, Forbes revealed in its list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 that Ronaldo earned more than any athlete in the world between June 1st, 2016, and June 1st, 2017.

The world footballer of the year earned $93million – $35million from endorsements and $58million from salaries.

Lionel Messi, the former world second highest earner dropped to third place, earning $80million.

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James takes over the second spot with a total earnings of $86.2million.

Roger Federer and Golden State Warriors‘ Kevin Durant round up the top five, earning $64million and $60.6million respectively.

Other footballers on the list include Neymar at No. 18 with $37million, Zlatan Ibrahimovic at No. 30 with $32million, and Wayne Rooney at No. 70 with $23.6million.

Serena Williams was the only woman on the list at No. 51 with $27 million.

Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images