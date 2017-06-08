BellaNaija

Ronaldo Stays Atop Forbes Richest Athletes List

08.06.2017

CARDIFF, WALES – JUNE 03: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrates with his winners medal after victory in the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and Real Madrid at National Stadium of Wales on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Portugal and Real Madrid football star Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t stop winning!

Following his Champions League triumph, Forbes revealed in its list of the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes Of 2017 that Ronaldo earned more than any athlete in the world between June 1st, 2016, and June 1st, 2017.

The world footballer of the year earned $93million – $35million from endorsements and $58million from salaries.

Lionel Messi, the former world second highest earner dropped to third place, earning $80million.

Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player LeBron James takes over the second spot with a total earnings of $86.2million.

Roger Federer and Golden State WarriorsKevin Durant round up the top five, earning $64million and $60.6million respectively.

Other footballers on the list include Neymar at No. 18 with $37million, Zlatan Ibrahimovic at No. 30 with $32million, and Wayne Rooney at No. 70 with $23.6million.

Serena Williams was the only woman on the list at No. 51 with $27 million.

Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

