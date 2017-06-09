Ruby Jubilee! Gospel Artist Obiwon Turns 40 & Celebrates with New Photos

Gospel musician Obiwon is celebrating his 40th birthday today!

The artist shared photos via his Instagram page to celebrate his ruby jubilee, and captioned it:

MY RUBY JUBILEE.

I can’t remember ever wearing red as a major colour most of my adult life. Somehow this year, I’ve been drawn to trying out splashes of red on my usually beloved conservative (yes boring to some) colours. Although the red seems to feature strongly in male fashion in the past two years, I just could not imagine myself going all out in red(and I still doubt if I’ll ever have the heart to wear red pants!). .

.

So as I was reflecting and researching on my 40 long years so far on earth, I discover that a 40th anniversary is called a “Ruby Jubilee”…and of course rubies are red.

Red is the colour of Love. The indescribable one that waited patiently till it won me over and completely and turned my life 180 degrees. .

.

Red is the colour of passion, flames of fire and wine… the intoxicating pleasures of the presence of my Lover, the desires and thirst that only my eternal Lover can assuage, the fire and fiery love that keeps me in check, prunes me promptly, yet surprises and wows me pleasantly many times, makes me want to go another day, to go all the way regardless of previous cuts and pains, each single time, for my Lover’s sake.

Red is the colour of my Lover’s blood, the sacrifice that gave me this abundant life, speaking over my life, my health, my family, loved ones, my joys, pains, gains, losses, successes, failures, my vision, my mission and my future.

A ruby is precious and beautiful… a jubilee is a celebration of liberty.

My 40th year is a celebration of a beautiful life but not really mine. I celebrate the Life that makes everything about mine precious, beautiful and free.

Just look at what you did Lord… (just negodu)… Look at what you did… I Love You Lord!

.

.

Obiora Obiwon Nwokolobia-Agu.