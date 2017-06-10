Things get Explosive in the Debut Teaser of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ | Watch

After months of teasing, the first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming flick Black Panther has finally been revealed! The trailer comes just one day after the teaser poster of the film was unveiled.

In the teaser video, things get explosive for Chadwick Boseman‘s character as he rules over his nation state of Wakanda.

The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Black Panther is set to hit theaters on February 16, 2018.

Watch the trailer below…

