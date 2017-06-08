BellaNaija

Inspired!

#ThrowbackThursday: Which of These Actors Were Always in the Nollywood ‘Lover Boy’ Roles?

08.06.2017 at By 4 Comments

It’s Thursday and social media dictates that people reminisce and share past memories online – whether it is through old photos or old trends!

Today for #ThrowbackThursday, we are asking our BellaNaijarians, “Which of These Actors Were Always in the Nollywood ‘Lover Boy’ Roles?”

4 Comments on #ThrowbackThursday: Which of These Actors Were Always in the Nollywood ‘Lover Boy’ Roles?
  • Zooaan. June 8, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    RAMSEY NOAH 101% (lol), .he was inalmost every romance movie, he was basically the ”ladies man”of back then, i had a crush on him then and still do…lol..

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Spunky June 8, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Easy breezy!!! Ramsey .

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cocolette June 8, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Ramsey Noah and Pat Attah

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • keke driver June 8, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Always preferred Pat Attah….He was always mature with His roles.
    Where’s He now though.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

css.php
MENU BellaNaija