Toke Makinwa Takes South Africa for the Launch of ‘On Becoming’!

22.06.2017

Media personality Toke Makinwa is on a roll and looking as stylish as always as she launches her book, On Becoming, in Jozi, South Africa this weekend.

The best-selling author, who is already in South Africa in preparation for the big day has been sharing photos of herself on her Instagram page where she rocks different gorgeous outfits showing us her different slay game…way to go Toke!
See photos
122 Comments on Toke Makinwa Takes South Africa for the Launch of ‘On Becoming’!
  • Rosey June 22, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    On becoming that people have read and finish..that’s what she’s launching again.

    Love this! 161 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      Fool.

      Love this! 14
    • Rita June 22, 2017 at 7:54 pm

      Obviously that because the book was not yet launched here in South Africa. As for me I’ll be there to support her and ensure to get a signed copy.

      Do you have a copy of her book?

      Love this! 55
    • Jade June 23, 2017 at 12:34 am

      @wale vintage
      Don’t cook your rice in the microwave. It’s not the best option at all because the radiation causes cancer.

      Love this! 15
    • ………What Was I thinking? June 23, 2017 at 12:58 am

      The jealousy is so nauseating from the jobless bunch here on BN. Why has this post become a food fest all of a sudden? Wicked jealous people who have nothing but hate in their hearts. You hate Toke from now till kingdom come, the girl is soaring. I pray you all go thru what she went thru with Maje that spoilt irresponsible son of a man that could not make his father proud. Schooled abroad yet came back with nothing. Given a bank job on a platter, made nothing of it and now even fitness him no fit do. Rubbiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiish. If ya all like hate on Toke, the sky is the limit. Ya all wish she will crawl into a hole and die? You lie, all of you maggots who talked about food. Toke will keep shining. I don’t know her personally but, l will not wish a fellow woman to crawl into a hole after a traumatic experience like this girl went thru. Toke, l wish you well.

      Love this! 15
  • Mondela June 22, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    I will be having fried rice and peppered chicken for dinner, I would like to know what everyone else is having? ☺

    Love this! 259 Reply
    • Ezinne June 22, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Hopefully, boiled rice and pepper stew. I’m dying for some spiciness in my life. So I’m headed to the market from work to make mine

      Love this! 126
    • Mannie June 22, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      Beef Stroganoff for me tonight. I can’t wait to go home and chop.

      Love this! 73
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      You must be very stupid. God will punish you for doing this. How dare you draw attention from our queen and the poster girl for female empowerment?!!
      It is of envious, hateful women like you that continue to fuel the patriarchy.

      Love this! 15
    • Wale Vintage June 22, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      @ezinne-I cook my rice in the microwave . I find it cooks faster and makes it tender. What do you think?

      Love this! 48
    • Carlton June 23, 2017 at 12:38 am

      Yoooooo It’s past midnight and I’m feasting on shawarma and Pepsi cola lav it

      Love this! 24
    • The Buttery Hotness June 23, 2017 at 11:45 am

      LMAO! You ma, are a problem, and I love you!!!!

      Love this! 14
    • Ezinne June 23, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      Hi Wale, Rice in the microwave? That’s awesome!! I’ll try it. Won’t it spill allover the place? And dry up and become yucky? Recipe please

      Love this! 15
    • Yesola June 23, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      You think people like your comment? I laugh in Spanish bait till youbhavebuour own issues, then you would remember the seed you sowed that is being reaped.

      Love this! 12
  • debb June 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    goatmeat peppersoup and odekun

    Love this! 143 Reply
  • SHE June 22, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    gari jollof

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • Olu June 22, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I would love to eat suya (and a chilled orobo bottle of mirinda) all day

    …but my doki said nope!

    Love this! 95 Reply
    • Jemimah June 22, 2017 at 5:45 pm

      Acid reflux won’t let me enjoy Suya so I’ll just have Garri and moimoi

      Love this! 74
    • Josephine June 22, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      Oh snap! Is my suya habit the reason for my heart burn? I didn’t make the link. I’m having dodo and egg sauce. Been craving it all day.

      Love this! 66
    • Foodie for life June 22, 2017 at 8:57 pm

      Grilled fish and Orijin (non alcoholic) is bae. I dunno why I’m obsessed with that drink.

      And then after that, 2 scoops of black stracatella and 2 scoops of strawberry yogurt (Hans &Renee)

      That would have been my perfect dinner today ???

      but I erm, just had a sandwich. ???

      Love this! 77
  • Adj June 22, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Toke you are the bomb,keep doing you..I love this woman you are amazing

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • ABENA June 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    WAAKYE AND SHITO WITH FRIED FISH

    Love this! 73 Reply
  • Kimmy June 22, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    am having ofada & moimoi with 2 satchet water

    Love this! 92 Reply
    • uloma June 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

      Lucky you I so miss Ofada. Well one day will be one day…..

      Love this! 28
  • chapter 29 June 22, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Toke has turned to food tread hahhaah

    Love this! 110 Reply
  • Greatness June 22, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Lol. Comment session is savage!

    Love this! 150 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:52 pm

      There is nothing savage here. Just a bunch of envious people who can’t deal with Toke’s success.

      Love this! 34
  • Ocean Beauty June 22, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Mama Ebo pepper rice to the rescue.

    Love this! 101 Reply
    • Foodie for life June 22, 2017 at 8:47 pm

      Uniben Mama Ebo?? If it is enjoy ooooooooooo.

      Love this! 43
    • Mondela June 22, 2017 at 9:44 pm

      Wowww I miss mama ebo pepper rice, I wantu go back to benin oo?

      Love this! 28
  • They never June 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Want to try indomie with crayfish 4 d first time.,

    Love this! 76 Reply
    • Yumz June 22, 2017 at 6:19 pm

      You’ll love it!! I can’t eat my indomie without it anymore. Add Cameroon pepper to that and you’ll experience indomie goodness on another level

      Love this! 85
    • Ary June 23, 2017 at 6:15 am

      Its really nice especially when u throw in some suya

      Love this! 14
    • Foodie for Life June 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Really, how?
      ‘Powdered’?
      Or the large ones?
      Do tell.
      I’m always looking for new ways to make noodles.
      *excited already

      Love this! 24
  • Moyo June 22, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    BNers don’t play o. Looooooooooool

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • Nedu June 22, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Hopefully ewagoin and plantain

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Dolly June 22, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    I’d love some egusi soup and pounded yam, bout to ring buka in bk to the rescue

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • keke driver June 22, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Palm oil rice and roasted fish.

    Love this! 84 Reply
  • Ima June 22, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Slayage ? ? . You look good Toks!!!

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Noms June 22, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Boli, barbecue Titus fish and spicy sauce

    Love this! 88 Reply
    • Foodie for life June 22, 2017 at 8:50 pm

      Jesu! ????

      Folds tounge back into mouth. ???

      Love this! 38
  • Hahahahah June 22, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    How did I miss this o. Tuwon Shinkafa and miyan geda with ewedu and afam soup. Can’t stop laughing. Hilarious Bners

    Love this! 68 Reply
  • funmilola June 22, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    I’ve had dinner already, rice and beans with peppery stew.

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • tell em June 22, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    golden morn..lol i eat like a toddler sometimes

    Love this! 104 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

      And that is why you think like one.

      Love this! 20
  • Authentic Sunshine June 22, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Beans and yam. Then later cereal.

    Love this! 70 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:56 pm

      Your toilet must be a mess.

      Love this! 23
  • Babygirl June 22, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    I just had a mackerel fillet, mixed veg on the side and some boiled corn. It was yummy. I need to eat clean and train dirty i gas to be sexy this summer abeg.

    Love this! 55 Reply
    • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 6:51 pm

      You’ll be faaaat this summer. That’s what you get for derailing attention from the Queen.

      Love this! 13
  • Mahka June 22, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Abacha with lots of pepper n fish, hmmmm; strong scents coming through…delish
    Tokestarr!! Lol?

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • esta June 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    You lot are craazyyy.. Will be having boiled corn with some ube this evening

    Love this! 78 Reply
  • Ladonna June 22, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Ugwa will add pepper wella

    Love this! 52 Reply
  • A Real Nigerian June 22, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    TOKE YOU ARE OUR QUEEN AND WE LOVE YOU!!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
    • Oga o June 22, 2017 at 7:14 pm

      Time makinwa(A fake nigerian) or the sister….i feel sorry for u.But u will be alright.

      Love this! 81
    • sweetzie June 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

      Lollll @ a real Nigerian aka Toke. Pele. Wa wa alright ?. my goodness this chick needs serious help smh.

      Love this! 51
  • The Real Oma June 22, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Hahaha, I had such a good laugh on this thread! BN people will not kill me and ARN made me laugh even harder with her responses.

    Love this! 85 Reply
  • miss rouge June 22, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    I just had cabbage moi moi and baked chicken. yummy!

    Love this! 66 Reply
    • Foodie for life June 22, 2017 at 8:48 pm

      Hmmm Keto? I love moi moi. Trying to image ‘cabbage moi moi’ though. Baked chicken… ????

      Love this! 30
    • Moyo June 23, 2017 at 12:50 pm

      My keto buddy, Oshey

      Love this! 13
  • Jumz June 22, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Bners are hilarious???. I had Amala and ewedu.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Rita June 22, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    I believe she is launching here in South Africa because it was not yet launched. As for me I’ll be there to support her and ensure I get my signed copy which I believe should make for a good, inspirational and uplifting read.

    Do you have a copy?

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • The Fake Americana June 22, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    Tryna eat clean . Cabbage eba with oiless seafood okro. Yum yum.

    Love this! 33 Reply
    • Mama June 22, 2017 at 11:07 pm

      Cabbage has suffered! It didn’t sign up for the eba and moi moi life…lol

      Love this! 73
  • Nkem June 22, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    lol…..the savagery has no limit.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Lliki June 22, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    I just love this comment section! Just can’t stop laughing.
    I had peach yogurt with a slice of honeydew.

    Love this! 79 Reply
  • King Bae June 22, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    I love how everyone is ignoring “A Real Nigerian”. Hahahaha, love it! No time for foolish nonsense.

    Love this! 125 Reply
    • Jemimah June 22, 2017 at 10:13 pm

      That one is just a miserable unlicensed troll.

      Love this! 50
  • Jay June 22, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    Just broke my fast with fruits, koose, rice balls and chicken groundnut soup. Yummy!

    Love this! 55 Reply
  • Patrick June 22, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Yamarita with eye sauce stew

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • sweetzie June 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Lolll Nigerians are tired of Toke Makinwa. Kaii!

    Love this! 70 Reply
    • kemi June 22, 2017 at 9:47 pm

      Sis please what did you have for dinner? i had chinese rice with goat curry… it was yummmm……..

      Love this! 19
  • Bad June 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Yes! Success! Foolishness was ignored!!! BN fam you guys are the bestest… let us keep this up and only respond to substantial content
    I had beans and dodo for dinner by the way…lol

    Love this! 118 Reply
    • kemi June 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

      I’m telling you Bad! Foolishness was really ignored! So proud of my bellanigerians! only respond to quality , substantial content! BN fam please let us keep this up! everybody don Tireeee naaaa! Meanwhile i has A hot pipping plate of Amala and gbegiri soup with a lot of cow leg , beef, and pomo!

      Love this! 33
  • Yahoo June 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Smoked egg & fried corn ?. I don’t like the thirst but i love the smell when i gas after eating it.

    Love this! 58 Reply
  • funke June 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    YESSSSSSSS! PROUD OF MY BN FAM! LMAO! AINT NOBODY GAT TIMEEEEE! let us concentrate on the real media girls who are actually putting in blood and sweat to make a difference! tuhhhhhhh! ANYWHO I HAD HOT SEMO WITH SMOKED AWO IN AVERY PEPPERY EGUSI DELICIUOS SOUP! SERVED HOT AS ALWAYS! BN FAM I CARRY NYANSH FOR UNA! BUT LOVE YA ALL! LMAO! post my comment bella!

    Love this! 159 Reply
  • Aisha June 22, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Indomie and egg…. Usual then snack on plantain chips when my children have slept….hehehehehh

    Love this! 88 Reply
  • Vic – O Fan June 22, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    I had hot nigerian jollof! with fried dodo and peppered beef.. washed it down with a bottle of chilled sprite….

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Fabulous June 22, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    BN commenters you guys are too posh. See the type of food you guys are eating. Posh posh food. Someone even had yogurt for dinner, lol. Me I had akara when i wasn’t satusfied i then had white rice and goat meat=delish. After eating,my stomach wanted to burst,lol.

    Love this! 82 Reply
  • bola June 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Savagery! Chineke! Bellanaija fam ohhhh buhahahahaha why ya’ll do my bae like this! .hahahahaha …okay oh me i had Eba and Nsala with fresh cat fish…

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Ifeanyi June 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Loooool, this is hilarious, I’m practically laughing out loud. The mondela commenter who started this should be queen/king of savagery. BTW I had fruit salad for dinner, trying to watch my weight Yh lol.

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • Darius June 22, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I had fura and nunu. My taste buds took me to cloud nine today. I have never enjoyed myself so much!

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • funmilola June 22, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      Awww!
      I miss Jos terribly…. Fura and nunu is bae!

      Love this! 34
    • Mahka June 23, 2017 at 6:02 am

      Wow, chilled fura n nunu, sooo good; Jos life.

      Love this! 32
  • Tamunotonye June 22, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    I just had subway Italian hero, yummy,

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • Real real June 22, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    On the train, on my way home from my legit hustle. Would think about what to eat when I get home. Kudos to the real media girls?? Not them Amechi sponsoring thing?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • john June 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    lol…sometimes when I read the bible and come across where the lord turn the enemies of isreal to start fight one another…I use to wonder how is that possible but I am starting to believe it…anyway I think just a bottle of heneiken will do this night

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • Sisi June 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Comment thread of life. Kai, tuale for the person that started this thread and each person that has contributed to it. On that note – I am having homemade burgers in brioche bun.

    Love this! 70 Reply
  • Spunky June 22, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    E no good wetin una dey do Ooo. I chop noodles, fried eggs mashed with boiled Titus….plus one tall glass of chilled water. Lol.

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Lilo June 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    You guys know Toke will open this thread and be disappointed to find out you guys haven’t been beefing her. Please start talking about Toke o

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Kila June 22, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Quinoa ,chicken and cucumber

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Makinde June 22, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Having My camomile tea ☕️

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • fancynancy June 22, 2017 at 11:12 pm

    Hahahahahaha !you guys just gave me ideas on what to eat the rest of the week. thanks BNers.

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • Pita June 23, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Vegetable chicken with roasted yam, sent to d great beyond wit a bottle of palmy.

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Lanre June 23, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • Lanre June 23, 2017 at 12:19 am

    You guys actually succeeded in lifting her up, One post, 75+ comments with energy, sweat n blood! That’s what BN want n that’s what her fans want.
    Keep it up! At least no much negative comments, don’t worry you’ll be alrite while thinking about her all night and that’s why she’s a *STAR*

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • abigel June 23, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Yamarita,,delishhhh

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • ade June 23, 2017 at 1:32 am

    ghana jollof rice and tilapia fish

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • bright June 23, 2017 at 1:33 am

    cabin biscuit , toothpaste and peanut butter – y’all need to try this

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • jane June 23, 2017 at 1:35 am

    amala and gbegiri to serious xx

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • papa June 23, 2017 at 1:36 am

    risky burger

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Dolly June 23, 2017 at 2:00 am

    Yassss when food is more relevant than the antics of an un-becoming, um whats her name again (not important). And love that her lil minions are getting ignored too, hahaha they re’ tight af.
    Anyways I changed my mind I’m getting a sandwich and gatorade instead.

    Love this! 71 Reply
  • Ary June 23, 2017 at 6:18 am

    Has any body tried Minimie Chinchin with groundnut

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Mondela June 23, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Dat minimie chinchin is too strong abeg, I prefer my mama’s homemade chin chin, always soft and creamy.

      Love this! 26
  • Letty June 23, 2017 at 7:29 am

    You guys are peaches. This is priceless!! You have outdone yourselves.
    I’ll have ede with nsala soup with isi azu. Then hit Asia with Tom kha soup, and pad thai noodles with pomegranate juice…

    Love this! 49 Reply
  • B.E.T. Proudly Nigerian June 23, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I’ll be warming the rest of my of afada rice, serve on a leaf with my sweet fried stew, meat, pomo and fish
    And yes!
    PLANTAIN

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • moretruth June 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Wow ! dis comment section is savage,to think I quickly clicked to read comments abt Toke now dis is it! well I had cornflakes with Ovaltine & milk for dinner yesterday.
    personally I think Toke is overdoing things on dis on becoming book, but I still like her cos of all d styles she keeps dishing out,I admire her dress sense & how she enjoys life always(fake or not)

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Dame June 23, 2017 at 9:10 am

    My dear let her be deceiving her self. how many copies sold? her friend would just rally round and launch the book for her dassal. How many people average people bought the book…they are not up to 200 i am sure. whatever rocks her boat jere

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • ceejay June 23, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Hahahahahaha…. Am fasting y’all

    Love this! 15 Reply
    • Moyo June 23, 2017 at 12:51 pm

      Tell us what you will eat when you break your fast. Lol

      Love this! 22
  • Call Me Gorgeous… June 23, 2017 at 11:43 am

    BNERS….SAVAGE BUNCH!!!
    Chai…..
    🙂

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • EsosA June 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    ????? Savage my heart craves MASSA AND SUYA BUT MY weight says Avocado pear and watermelon ???

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Ezinne June 23, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Hey Wale, I couldn’t reply you directly- Rice in the microwave? That’s awesome!! I’ll try it. Won’t it spill allover the place?

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Lipstickalley June 23, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Just had bread with mineral and groundnut, you guys should try adding groundnut in your chilled soda. I swear you will confess. #oldhabitfromboardingschool

    Love this! 13 Reply
    • Foodie for life June 23, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      Err you mean, like actually dropping peanuts into your soda? Just imagining those nuts floating in my fav drink…

      Suddenly, my appetite is gone. ?

      Love this! 11
  • Gboa June 23, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    I’m in love with u guys…. As for me na garri ijebu n groundnut dey hungry me, it haff tey

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Rhecks June 23, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Choi!!!! So my dinner’s gonna be on the Slay Queen for giving us this lit comments section! Hahahaha….

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Klicks June 23, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Craving Okpa di oku and a chilled bottle of coke ?

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Unbelievable June 23, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    All of u who r talking about food here, you must have had a worst life experiences than Toke cos all these hate must be coming from ur own abusive life story, not possible to have so much hate for a follower woman who had courage to share her story, while u guys turn ur own into HATE. she is travelling around the world selling her story and making money (as life is about Buy and Sell, which im sure u guys work for companies that sell one product or another or u run ur own bussiness ), I give u all 36hrs for this to sink in, if it doesn’t then i strongly suggest you all make ur appointments to go and see a therapy ASAP(by the way not meant to seem as an insult) as also sane people do go see therapists.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Unbelievable June 23, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    really

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Halo bae June 24, 2017 at 2:48 am

    Jollof rice and fried fish then had ice cream cake from cold stone. Yummy

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Akuku June 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Wow, I’m having dried fish sauce with dried shrimps and fresh snails. That, and my grilled plantains and the weekend is lit!! ?

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Post a comment

