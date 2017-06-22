Media personality Toke Makinwa is on a roll and looking as stylish as always as she launches her book, On Becoming, in Jozi, South Africa this weekend.
Toke Makinwa Takes South Africa for the Launch of ‘On Becoming’!
The best-selling author, who is already in South Africa in preparation for the big day has been sharing photos of herself on her Instagram page where she rocks different gorgeous outfits showing us her different slay game…way to go Toke!
See photos
On becoming that people have read and finish..that’s what she’s launching again.
Fool.
Obviously that because the book was not yet launched here in South Africa. As for me I’ll be there to support her and ensure to get a signed copy.
Do you have a copy of her book?
@wale vintage
Don’t cook your rice in the microwave. It’s not the best option at all because the radiation causes cancer.
The jealousy is so nauseating from the jobless bunch here on BN. Why has this post become a food fest all of a sudden? Wicked jealous people who have nothing but hate in their hearts. You hate Toke from now till kingdom come, the girl is soaring. I pray you all go thru what she went thru with Maje that spoilt irresponsible son of a man that could not make his father proud. Schooled abroad yet came back with nothing. Given a bank job on a platter, made nothing of it and now even fitness him no fit do. Rubbiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiish. If ya all like hate on Toke, the sky is the limit. Ya all wish she will crawl into a hole and die? You lie, all of you maggots who talked about food. Toke will keep shining. I don’t know her personally but, l will not wish a fellow woman to crawl into a hole after a traumatic experience like this girl went thru. Toke, l wish you well.
I will be having fried rice and peppered chicken for dinner, I would like to know what everyone else is having? ☺
Hopefully, boiled rice and pepper stew. I’m dying for some spiciness in my life. So I’m headed to the market from work to make mine
Beef Stroganoff for me tonight. I can’t wait to go home and chop.
You must be very stupid. God will punish you for doing this. How dare you draw attention from our queen and the poster girl for female empowerment?!!
It is of envious, hateful women like you that continue to fuel the patriarchy.
@ezinne-I cook my rice in the microwave . I find it cooks faster and makes it tender. What do you think?
Yoooooo It’s past midnight and I’m feasting on shawarma and Pepsi cola lav it
LMAO! You ma, are a problem, and I love you!!!!
Hi Wale, Rice in the microwave? That’s awesome!! I’ll try it. Won’t it spill allover the place? And dry up and become yucky? Recipe please
You think people like your comment? I laugh in Spanish bait till youbhavebuour own issues, then you would remember the seed you sowed that is being reaped.
goatmeat peppersoup and odekun
gari jollof
What?
I would love to eat suya (and a chilled orobo bottle of mirinda) all day
…but my doki said nope!
Acid reflux won’t let me enjoy Suya so I’ll just have Garri and moimoi
Oh snap! Is my suya habit the reason for my heart burn? I didn’t make the link. I’m having dodo and egg sauce. Been craving it all day.
Grilled fish and Orijin (non alcoholic) is bae. I dunno why I’m obsessed with that drink.
And then after that, 2 scoops of black stracatella and 2 scoops of strawberry yogurt (Hans &Renee)
That would have been my perfect dinner today ???
but I erm, just had a sandwich. ???
Toke you are the bomb,keep doing you..I love this woman you are amazing
WAAKYE AND SHITO WITH FRIED FISH
am having ofada & moimoi with 2 satchet water
Lucky you I so miss Ofada. Well one day will be one day…..
Toke has turned to food tread hahhaah
Lol. Comment session is savage!
There is nothing savage here. Just a bunch of envious people who can’t deal with Toke’s success.
Mama Ebo pepper rice to the rescue.
Uniben Mama Ebo?? If it is enjoy ooooooooooo.
Wowww I miss mama ebo pepper rice, I wantu go back to benin oo?
Want to try indomie with crayfish 4 d first time.,
You’ll love it!! I can’t eat my indomie without it anymore. Add Cameroon pepper to that and you’ll experience indomie goodness on another level
Its really nice especially when u throw in some suya
Really, how?
‘Powdered’?
Or the large ones?
Do tell.
I’m always looking for new ways to make noodles.
*excited already
BNers don’t play o. Looooooooooool
Hopefully ewagoin and plantain
I’d love some egusi soup and pounded yam, bout to ring buka in bk to the rescue
Palm oil rice and roasted fish.
Slayage ? ? . You look good Toks!!!
Boli, barbecue Titus fish and spicy sauce
Jesu! ????
Folds tounge back into mouth. ???
How did I miss this o. Tuwon Shinkafa and miyan geda with ewedu and afam soup. Can’t stop laughing. Hilarious Bners
I’ve had dinner already, rice and beans with peppery stew.
golden morn..lol i eat like a toddler sometimes
And that is why you think like one.
Beans and yam. Then later cereal.
Your toilet must be a mess.
I just had a mackerel fillet, mixed veg on the side and some boiled corn. It was yummy. I need to eat clean and train dirty i gas to be sexy this summer abeg.
You’ll be faaaat this summer. That’s what you get for derailing attention from the Queen.
Abacha with lots of pepper n fish, hmmmm; strong scents coming through…delish
Tokestarr!! Lol?
You lot are craazyyy.. Will be having boiled corn with some ube this evening
Ugwa will add pepper wella
TOKE YOU ARE OUR QUEEN AND WE LOVE YOU!!!
Time makinwa(A fake nigerian) or the sister….i feel sorry for u.But u will be alright.
Lollll @ a real Nigerian aka Toke. Pele. Wa wa alright ?. my goodness this chick needs serious help smh.
Hahaha, I had such a good laugh on this thread! BN people will not kill me and ARN made me laugh even harder with her responses.
I just had cabbage moi moi and baked chicken. yummy!
Hmmm Keto? I love moi moi. Trying to image ‘cabbage moi moi’ though. Baked chicken… ????
My keto buddy, Oshey
Bners are hilarious???. I had Amala and ewedu.
I believe she is launching here in South Africa because it was not yet launched. As for me I’ll be there to support her and ensure I get my signed copy which I believe should make for a good, inspirational and uplifting read.
Do you have a copy?
Tryna eat clean . Cabbage eba with oiless seafood okro. Yum yum.
Cabbage has suffered! It didn’t sign up for the eba and moi moi life…lol
lol…..the savagery has no limit.
I just love this comment section! Just can’t stop laughing.
I had peach yogurt with a slice of honeydew.
I love how everyone is ignoring “A Real Nigerian”. Hahahaha, love it! No time for foolish nonsense.
That one is just a miserable unlicensed troll.
Just broke my fast with fruits, koose, rice balls and chicken groundnut soup. Yummy!
Yamarita with eye sauce stew
Lolll Nigerians are tired of Toke Makinwa. Kaii!
Sis please what did you have for dinner? i had chinese rice with goat curry… it was yummmm……..
Yes! Success! Foolishness was ignored!!! BN fam you guys are the bestest… let us keep this up and only respond to substantial content
I had beans and dodo for dinner by the way…lol
I’m telling you Bad! Foolishness was really ignored! So proud of my bellanigerians! only respond to quality , substantial content! BN fam please let us keep this up! everybody don Tireeee naaaa! Meanwhile i has A hot pipping plate of Amala and gbegiri soup with a lot of cow leg , beef, and pomo!
Smoked egg & fried corn ?. I don’t like the thirst but i love the smell when i gas after eating it.
YESSSSSSSS! PROUD OF MY BN FAM! LMAO! AINT NOBODY GAT TIMEEEEE! let us concentrate on the real media girls who are actually putting in blood and sweat to make a difference! tuhhhhhhh! ANYWHO I HAD HOT SEMO WITH SMOKED AWO IN AVERY PEPPERY EGUSI DELICIUOS SOUP! SERVED HOT AS ALWAYS! BN FAM I CARRY NYANSH FOR UNA! BUT LOVE YA ALL! LMAO! post my comment bella!
Indomie and egg…. Usual then snack on plantain chips when my children have slept….hehehehehh
I had hot nigerian jollof! with fried dodo and peppered beef.. washed it down with a bottle of chilled sprite….
BN commenters you guys are too posh. See the type of food you guys are eating. Posh posh food. Someone even had yogurt for dinner, lol. Me I had akara when i wasn’t satusfied i then had white rice and goat meat=delish. After eating,my stomach wanted to burst,lol.
Savagery! Chineke! Bellanaija fam ohhhh buhahahahaha why ya’ll do my bae like this! .hahahahaha …okay oh me i had Eba and Nsala with fresh cat fish…
Loooool, this is hilarious, I’m practically laughing out loud. The mondela commenter who started this should be queen/king of savagery. BTW I had fruit salad for dinner, trying to watch my weight Yh lol.
I had fura and nunu. My taste buds took me to cloud nine today. I have never enjoyed myself so much!
Awww!
I miss Jos terribly…. Fura and nunu is bae!
Wow, chilled fura n nunu, sooo good; Jos life.
I just had subway Italian hero, yummy,
On the train, on my way home from my legit hustle. Would think about what to eat when I get home. Kudos to the real media girls?? Not them Amechi sponsoring thing?
lol…sometimes when I read the bible and come across where the lord turn the enemies of isreal to start fight one another…I use to wonder how is that possible but I am starting to believe it…anyway I think just a bottle of heneiken will do this night
Comment thread of life. Kai, tuale for the person that started this thread and each person that has contributed to it. On that note – I am having homemade burgers in brioche bun.
E no good wetin una dey do Ooo. I chop noodles, fried eggs mashed with boiled Titus….plus one tall glass of chilled water. Lol.
You guys know Toke will open this thread and be disappointed to find out you guys haven’t been beefing her. Please start talking about Toke o
Quinoa ,chicken and cucumber
Having My camomile tea ☕️
Hahahahahaha !you guys just gave me ideas on what to eat the rest of the week. thanks BNers.
Vegetable chicken with roasted yam, sent to d great beyond wit a bottle of palmy.
You guys actually succeed in lifting her up, One post, 75+ comments with energy, sweat n blood! That’s what BN want n that’s what her fans want.
Keep it up! At least no much negative comments, don’t worry you’ll be alrite while thinking about her all night and that’s why she’s a *STAR*
Yamarita,,delishhhh
ghana jollof rice and tilapia fish
cabin biscuit , toothpaste and peanut butter – y’all need to try this
amala and gbegiri to serious xx
risky burger
Yassss when food is more relevant than the antics of an un-becoming, um whats her name again (not important). And love that her lil minions are getting ignored too, hahaha they re’ tight af.
Anyways I changed my mind I’m getting a sandwich and gatorade instead.
Has any body tried Minimie Chinchin with groundnut
Dat minimie chinchin is too strong abeg, I prefer my mama’s homemade chin chin, always soft and creamy.
You guys are peaches. This is priceless!! You have outdone yourselves.
I’ll have ede with nsala soup with isi azu. Then hit Asia with Tom kha soup, and pad thai noodles with pomegranate juice…
I’ll be warming the rest of my of afada rice, serve on a leaf with my sweet fried stew, meat, pomo and fish
And yes!
PLANTAIN
Wow ! dis comment section is savage,to think I quickly clicked to read comments abt Toke now dis is it! well I had cornflakes with Ovaltine & milk for dinner yesterday.
personally I think Toke is overdoing things on dis on becoming book, but I still like her cos of all d styles she keeps dishing out,I admire her dress sense & how she enjoys life always(fake or not)
My dear let her be deceiving her self. how many copies sold? her friend would just rally round and launch the book for her dassal. How many people average people bought the book…they are not up to 200 i am sure. whatever rocks her boat jere
Hahahahahaha…. Am fasting y’all
Tell us what you will eat when you break your fast. Lol
BNERS….SAVAGE BUNCH!!!
Chai…..
🙂
????? Savage my heart craves MASSA AND SUYA BUT MY weight says Avocado pear and watermelon ???
Hey Wale, I couldn’t reply you directly- Rice in the microwave? That’s awesome!! I’ll try it. Won’t it spill allover the place?
Just had bread with mineral and groundnut, you guys should try adding groundnut in your chilled soda. I swear you will confess. #oldhabitfromboardingschool
Err you mean, like actually dropping peanuts into your soda? Just imagining those nuts floating in my fav drink…
Suddenly, my appetite is gone. ?
I’m in love with u guys…. As for me na garri ijebu n groundnut dey hungry me, it haff tey
Choi!!!! So my dinner’s gonna be on the Slay Queen for giving us this lit comments section! Hahahaha….
Craving Okpa di oku and a chilled bottle of coke ?
All of u who r talking about food here, you must have had a worst life experiences than Toke cos all these hate must be coming from ur own abusive life story, not possible to have so much hate for a follower woman who had courage to share her story, while u guys turn ur own into HATE. she is travelling around the world selling her story and making money (as life is about Buy and Sell, which im sure u guys work for companies that sell one product or another or u run ur own bussiness ), I give u all 36hrs for this to sink in, if it doesn’t then i strongly suggest you all make ur appointments to go and see a therapy ASAP(by the way not meant to seem as an insult) as also sane people do go see therapists.
really
Jollof rice and fried fish then had ice cream cake from cold stone. Yummy
Wow, I’m having dried fish sauce with dried shrimps and fresh snails. That, and my grilled plantains and the weekend is lit!! ?