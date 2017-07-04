“Influential members” of Boko Haram have surrendered – Army

In the week-long celebration of Nigerian Army Day, Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai mentioned that 700 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered.

According to TheCable, Buratai said he is happy as it is a sign that the war against the terrorist group is being won.

Tukur Butai said:

I received the good news that about 700 Boko Haram terrorists within the fringes of Sambisa Forest have surrendered. Some others are in the process to surrender, This is a clear indication that the Boko Haram war is clearly being won. The situation is being awaited; more details will come from the Theatre Command in Maiduguri later in the day. I will like to congratulate not only our gallant troops, but indeed the Nigerian Navy and Air Force who are also operating in the North-East. I congratulate Nigerians as well because I know what we went through during the Boko Haram insurgency and definitely, it will be a great sigh of relief as these terrorists are finally capitulating.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman, said 70 of the surrendered terrorists are already being profiled.

He explained:

Preliminary investigation showed that among them were key commanders and influential members of the Boko Haram. One of whom matches suspect number 225 on Boko Haram terrorists most wanted list released by the Nigerian Army. So far, the surrendered terrorists have been making useful statements and it is expected that many more will surrender.