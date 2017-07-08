“Sleep tight little one”- Defoe writes Heartfelt Tribute to 6-year old Fan

New Bournemouth signing Jermain Defoe has posted an emotional tribute to a 6-year old Sunderland fan and best friend Bradley Lowery, who died following a battle with cancer on Friday.

Bradley, who has appeared as a mascot on numerous occasions for Sunderland and England was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013 and his parents were informed his condition was terminal in December 2016.

Defoe and Bradley have an incredible bond both on and off the pitch and sees the England professional as his favorite player.

He wrote:

Goodbye my friend gonna miss you lots. I feel so blessed God brought u into my life and had some amazing moments with you and for that I’m so grateful. I’ll never ever forget the way u looked at me wen I met u for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes. Really finding it hard to find words to express what u mean to me. The way u say my name, ur little smiles when the cameras come out like a little superstar and the love I felt wen I was with u. Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person. God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

The 34-year-old described Bradley as his best friend in an emotional tribute posted on Twitter.

Sleep tight little one… 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017