BN Weddings Exclusive: Oyin the Belle! See Oyin Adenuga’s Stunning Looks as she weds Ade Olufeko

If you follow BellaNaija Weddings, you’ll know that Business Executive, Oyin Adenuga is one of our favourite fashionistas (@emeliajane_075) and today, we celebrate her!
We’re sharing all three of her stunning looks from her introduction to traditional wedding and white wedding to accomplished Digital Strategist, Ade Olufeko. The wedding took place on the 8th of July at her dad, Mike Adenuga’s house in Banana Island, Lagos. Her makeup was done by Banke Meshida Lawal, Head Makeup Artist BMPRO Studios.
See the bride’s gorgeous looks below.
Introduction
White & Coral Regality
Traditional Wedding
Blue Komole & Green Peacocks
White Wedding
The Belle of the Ball
Credits
Bride: @emeliajane_075
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Introduction Planner: @zapphaire_events
White Aso Oke: @bimmms24
Coral Fabric (Bride) & Green Fabric (AsoEbiBellas): @thefabricroomng
Tailoring: @iyshacouture
Blue Aso Oke Outfit: Komole by @deola_by_deolasagoe
Traditional Wedding Coordinator: @theweddingcompanyng
Peacock Dress: @galiafahd
Blue Aso Oke with Peacock Dress: @molbaks_alasooke
Hair: @tasalahq
White Wedding Earrings: @michelles_thejewellerystore
when money talks-the heart pops……She looks SUPERMONDUSSSS.
Blue is her color
Gorgeous bride
BRIDE: Stunning
BM PRO: The Best
beautiful..classy and simple.
Click bait! Expected to see more photos considering you termed it ‘exclusive’. These are more of banke’s makeup photos ???
Money is good!!!
Classy Pics
Where is Bella Adenuga??
Exquisite…
Her jewellery sets are beautiful. Many congrats.
The make-up for the coral look was the best. There was sth a bit off with the blue though, considering that was the engagement look. Bt all in all, stunning, very beautiful.
tShe looks so beautiful! how old is she?
Nigerian brides all tend to look the same on that big day. Same grow. Same everything
I was just telling my mum that the other day. It’s become so repetitive! I blame the ‘because- Bisola, Amarachi, and Maimuna have done it, so-must-I-mentality.
For Deola to be as revered as she is, her komole lacks creativity. The same scalloped neckline, the same 3/4 sleeves, the same bow on the skirt part, the same laser-cut (although Oyin has a different one). That style has been on the market since early 2014 or so, and nothing has changed in regards to the style. I understand having a signature look, but even that needs variation!
Let’s not forget the Hangasi (Manolo) shoes. Of all the designers and shoe styles in the world, I am always surprised to see Nigerian brides still only rocking these. Is there a law that has made them the official wedding shoe?
Luckily, I have not been seeing the Bottega knot clutches as much.
The komole style deola sagoe does is yoruba iro and buba! So the neckline and sleeve has to be like that! It’s tradition! You want her to do boob tube or turtle neck???? Some people will just come here and be typing nonsense. Aunty creative, show us your wedding pictures!
Who’s that big lady I like her already
Her friend from sec sch. Remember the face from QC.
Her peacock handfan is calling out to me. No mention of where she got it.
Haha.. she is 37 and so is the groom. Tabloids always getting it wrong. Wawu.
Yorubas with their creativity. Chai we the best in our traditional outfits, no wonder ibos n Hausa r copy cats. I rest my case o.
And you think your comment makes sense?
I love her dress and Please the fact that it is called Iro and Buba does not mean it belongs to the Yoruba, other cultures weat it too and call it other names
That the other cultures wear it too doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong to the Yoruba’s. From time immemorial, everyone knows it belongs to them. Just like you can’t argue about the beads (okuku?) for the Edo’s. Your comment is funny sha.
Am usually a “comment reader kinda person” on BN . I just had to reply the comment made by @ zzzzzz !
Please what other names do you call “Iro and Buba” in other cultures? Please give credit when credit is due !
No other tribe has Ito and buba in there National history , even Wikipedia acknowledges that !!! Abeg
@ zzzzzz , please what do other tribes call Iro and buba? What part of your tribes history has Iro and buba ?
Please give credit when credit is due ! Even Wikipedia acknowledges that ! Abeg
What’s with the white powder on her body? Is that the new trend.
That the bride for 2017
Wao, here makeup artist also deserves a kiss.