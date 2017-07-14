BN Weddings Exclusive: Oyin the Belle! See Oyin Adenuga’s Stunning Looks as she weds Ade Olufeko

If you follow BellaNaija Weddings, you’ll know that Business Executive, Oyin Adenuga is one of our favourite fashionistas (@emeliajane_075) and today, we celebrate her!

We’re sharing all three of her stunning looks from her introduction to traditional wedding and white wedding to accomplished Digital Strategist, Ade Olufeko. The wedding took place on the 8th of July at her dad, Mike Adenuga’s house in Banana Island, Lagos. Her makeup was done by Banke Meshida Lawal, Head Makeup Artist BMPRO Studios.

See the bride’s gorgeous looks below.

Introduction

White & Coral Regality

Traditional Wedding

Blue Komole & Green Peacocks

White Wedding

The Belle of the Ball

Credits

Bride: @emeliajane_075

Makeup: @banksbmpro

Introduction Planner: @zapphaire_events

White Aso Oke: @bimmms24

Coral Fabric (Bride) & Green Fabric (AsoEbiBellas): @thefabricroomng

Tailoring: @iyshacouture

Blue Aso Oke Outfit: Komole by @deola_by_deolasagoe

Traditional Wedding Coordinator: @theweddingcompanyng

Peacock Dress: @galiafahd

Blue Aso Oke with Peacock Dress: @molbaks_alasooke

Hair: @tasalahq

White Wedding Earrings: @michelles_thejewellerystore