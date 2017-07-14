BellaNaija

Inspired!

BN Weddings Exclusive: Oyin the Belle! See Oyin Adenuga’s Stunning Looks as she weds Ade Olufeko

14.07.2017 at By 28 Comments

If you follow BellaNaija Weddings, you’ll know that Business Executive, Oyin Adenuga is one of our favourite fashionistas (@emeliajane_075) and today, we celebrate her!

We’re sharing all three of her stunning looks from her introduction to traditional wedding and white wedding to accomplished Digital Strategist, Ade Olufeko. The wedding took place on the 8th of July at her dad, Mike Adenuga’s house in Banana Island, Lagos. Her makeup was done by Banke Meshida Lawal, Head Makeup Artist BMPRO Studios.

See the bride’s gorgeous looks below.

Introduction
White & Coral Regality

Traditional Wedding
Blue Komole & Green Peacocks

White Wedding
The Belle of the Ball

Credits
Bride: @emeliajane_075
Makeup: @banksbmpro
Introduction Planner: @zapphaire_events
White Aso Oke: @bimmms24
Coral Fabric (Bride) & Green Fabric (AsoEbiBellas): @thefabricroomng
Tailoring: @iyshacouture
Blue Aso Oke Outfit: Komole by @deola_by_deolasagoe
Traditional Wedding Coordinator: @theweddingcompanyng
Peacock Dress: @galiafahd
Blue Aso Oke with Peacock Dress: @molbaks_alasooke
Hair: @tasalahq
White Wedding Earrings: @michelles_thejewellerystore

28 Comments on BN Weddings Exclusive: Oyin the Belle! See Oyin Adenuga’s Stunning Looks as she weds Ade Olufeko
  • aj July 14, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    when money talks-the heart pops……She looks SUPERMONDUSSSS.

    Love this! 195 Reply
  • king bey July 14, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Gorgeous bride

    Love this! 94 Reply
  • Fabulous July 14, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    BRIDE: Stunning
    BM PRO: The Best

    Love this! 61 Reply
  • jayden July 14, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    beautiful..classy and simple.

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Adey July 14, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Click bait! Expected to see more photos considering you termed it ‘exclusive’. These are more of banke’s makeup photos ???

    Love this! 172 Reply
  • Rosey July 14, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Money is good!!!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Victor Adegoke July 14, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Classy Pics

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Just Asking July 14, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Where is Bella Adenuga??

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Nelo July 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Exquisite…

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Anon July 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Her jewellery sets are beautiful. Many congrats.

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Ch July 14, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    The make-up for the coral look was the best. There was sth a bit off with the blue though, considering that was the engagement look. Bt all in all, stunning, very beautiful.

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • chinchin July 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    tShe looks so beautiful! how old is she?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Lilo July 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Nigerian brides all tend to look the same on that big day. Same grow. Same everything

    Love this! 79 Reply
    • Xoxo July 15, 2017 at 2:33 am

      I was just telling my mum that the other day. It’s become so repetitive! I blame the ‘because- Bisola, Amarachi, and Maimuna have done it, so-must-I-mentality.
      For Deola to be as revered as she is, her komole lacks creativity. The same scalloped neckline, the same 3/4 sleeves, the same bow on the skirt part, the same laser-cut (although Oyin has a different one). That style has been on the market since early 2014 or so, and nothing has changed in regards to the style. I understand having a signature look, but even that needs variation!
      Let’s not forget the Hangasi (Manolo) shoes. Of all the designers and shoe styles in the world, I am always surprised to see Nigerian brides still only rocking these. Is there a law that has made them the official wedding shoe?
      Luckily, I have not been seeing the Bottega knot clutches as much.

      Love this! 82
    • Bimbo July 16, 2017 at 8:26 am

      The komole style deola sagoe does is yoruba iro and buba! So the neckline and sleeve has to be like that! It’s tradition! You want her to do boob tube or turtle neck???? Some people will just come here and be typing nonsense. Aunty creative, show us your wedding pictures!

      Love this! 36
  • peo July 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Who’s that big lady I like her already

    Love this! 19 Reply
    • T July 15, 2017 at 8:00 am

      Her friend from sec sch. Remember the face from QC.

      Love this! 23
  • Lisa July 15, 2017 at 4:27 am

    Her peacock handfan is calling out to me. No mention of where she got it.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Tori July 15, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Haha.. she is 37 and so is the groom. Tabloids always getting it wrong. Wawu.

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Jide B. July 16, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Yorubas with their creativity. Chai we the best in our traditional outfits, no wonder ibos n Hausa r copy cats. I rest my case o.

    Love this! 25 Reply
    • Fatima July 17, 2017 at 10:12 am

      And you think your comment makes sense?

      Love this! 45
  • zzzzzzzzzzz July 17, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I love her dress and Please the fact that it is called Iro and Buba does not mean it belongs to the Yoruba, other cultures weat it too and call it other names

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Olanma July 17, 2017 at 11:02 pm

      That the other cultures wear it too doesn’t mean it doesn’t belong to the Yoruba’s. From time immemorial, everyone knows it belongs to them. Just like you can’t argue about the beads (okuku?) for the Edo’s. Your comment is funny sha.

      Love this! 53
  • Just passing by July 17, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Am usually a “comment reader kinda person” on BN . I just had to reply the comment made by @ zzzzzz !
    Please what other names do you call “Iro and Buba” in other cultures? Please give credit when credit is due !
    No other tribe has Ito and buba in there National history , even Wikipedia acknowledges that !!! Abeg

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Just passing by July 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    @ zzzzzz , please what do other tribes call Iro and buba? What part of your tribes history has Iro and buba ?
    Please give credit when credit is due ! Even Wikipedia acknowledges that ! Abeg

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • “changing moniker” September 12, 2017 at 7:25 am

    What’s with the white powder on her body? Is that the new trend.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • COKE October 18, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    That the bride for 2017
    Wao, here makeup artist also deserves a kiss.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija