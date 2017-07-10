“I never imagined our marriage would end in such a humiliating way” – #HottieThug Jeremy Meeks’ wife Melissa

It was barely a week ago, that model Jeremy Meeks, 33 was spotted vacationing with billionaire heiress Chloe Green, 26.

Jeremy Meeks made headlines for his “hot” mugshot in 2014.

Initially unresponsive to the allegations and the photographic evidence, Jeremy Meeks’ wife has now spoken out, expressing her hurt and anger; as well her desire for a divorce.

According to Daily Mail, Melissa Meeks, 38 was unaware of her husband’s trysts with Chloe Green.

Melissa Meeks was quoted as saying:

I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.” What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened. Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world. Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.

Though there is no indication that papers have been filed, Melissa Meeks confirms that they are now living separately. She said Jeremy is living with his friends.

She later goes on to say “I loved my husband – I still love him. I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way.”

Photo Credit: Instagram – @mmeeks14